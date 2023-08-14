Rishabh Pant shares exclusive footage of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul batting in full flow ahead of rumoured Asia Cup return

It seems like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are closing on their respective India comebacks. Superstar Rishabh Pant has provided a crucial update about the long-awaited returns of the premier batters in the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Already on a long road to recovery after a tragic car accident last year, wicketkeeper-batter Pant shared exclusive footage of Shreyas and Rahul batting in full flow prior to their rumoured Asia Cup returns.

Pant provided a crucial update about the long-awaited returns of Rahul and Iyer(PTI-Instagram @Rishabh Pant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Indian southpaw Pant posted an unseen video that featured Iyer and Rahul playing a practice match ahead of the continental tournament. Record-time winners India are yet to announce its squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Co-hosted by former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will get underway in Multan with Babar Azam's Pakistan locking horns with Nepal on August 30.

ALSO READ: 'West Indies series loss has shown us…': Rahul Dravid points out India's 'major concern' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup

Pant recovering faster than expected

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after surviving a tragic car crash last year, might miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Pant was unavailable for the entire edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering multiple injuries in a serious car crash. The 24-year-old had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and the former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper had also suffered abrasion injuries on his back. However, Pant is reportedly recovering faster than expected.

Can Rahul, Iyer recover before Asia Cup?

As per a previous update shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), batter Iyer and Rahul were undergoing rehab after sustaining thigh and lower back injuries. The Indian batting duo had kickstarted warming up for India's next white-ball assignments at the NCA nets. Rahul and Iyer were also undergoing strength and fitness drills at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India vice-captain Rahul picked up a thigh injury while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023. He last played for India against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in March. Middle-order batter Iyer underwent surgery for a recurring lower-back injury earlier this year. Iyer has not played international cricket since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON