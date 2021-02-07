Rishabh Pant slips up again, misses easy stumping chance off R Ashwin: WATCH

Rishabh Pant is far from being a finished product as a wicketkeeper, and that statement was proven correct yet again early on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Chennai on Sunday as the wicketkeeper batsman misses the easiest of stumping chances against Jack Leach off the bowling of R Ashwin.

Also Read | India vs England, Day 3, 1st Test, Live Updates

As England continued to frustrate India with Leach and Dom Bess adding 42 runs for the ninth wicket, India struck immediately with the third new ball as Jasprit Bumrah trapped the spinner out LBW for 34 off 105 balls. England were at 572/9 when Ashwin tricked Leach with his guile, forcing the batsman to come down the wicket, only to miss it due to the sharp turn on offer. Leach was almost a foot outside his crease, but Pant failed to collect the ball, leaving Ashwin in total disarray.

Pant has faced plenty of flak for his misses as India wicketkeeper. During the third Test against Australia in Sydney, Pant missed a couple of catches. On Day 1 of the SCG Test, Pant dropped Will Pucovski twice in three overs, which prompted harsh criticism from former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting said Pant 'has dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world since his debut'.

Also Read | Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir

The missed stumping wasn't the lone chance Pant was responsible of letting go. Earlier on Day 1, in the second over of the match, Pant dropped England opening batsman Rory Burns down leg. It was Jasprit Bumrah 's first over on Indian soil and Burns attempted to tickled the ball fine.

However, it came off the bat and seemed to be heading towards the right of Pant. He put in the stretch but failed to collect it with the ball hitting Pant on the fingertips. Pant eventually played a part in dismissing Burns when the batsman top edged R Ashwin for the wicketkeeper to take the catch.

That however was the only dismissal that Pant affected as England were bowled out for 578 in their first innings against India. Bumrah and Ashwin picked up three wickets each.