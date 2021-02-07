'Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test': Gambhir wants pacer preserved for pink-ball match
- India vs England: Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
Playing his first Test match on home soil, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had a long day along with the rest of his teammates bowling to England in the first innings of the Chennai Test. At stumps on Day 2, Bumrah had bowled 31 overs, summing up a long day for India and India and the visitors continued to pile the runs.
Also Read | 'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain
Given the length of the tour and the number of matches India are supposed to play, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir wants India to manage Bumrah's workload. In fact, Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to perhaps rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
"100 percent, absolutely. I'm not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you've got to keep that in mind too," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.
Also Read | 'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket
Bumrah is hands down India's No. 1 strike bowler in all formats, hence managing his workload becomes crucial for the management. He missed the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane due to an abdominal strain and although he has recovered for the ongoing game in Chennai, giving Bumrah just about enough time to stay fresh is something India can benefit from. With India expected to tour England later this year and play the T20 World Cup at home, Gambhir reckons the team cannot afford to lose Bumrah, especially not in the current series.
"Jasprit Bumrah you can't just keep bowling for longer sessions. Give him that short burst of three overs to try and pick a quick wicket, but not long spells because Bumrah is going to be very important going forward in the series. And if something happens to him, India is going to be in serious trouble," the former batsman added.
Bumrah bowled two maidens while picking up 2/82 (figures till stumps on Day 2). He dismissed Dan Lawrence for a duck on the first day before trapping Dom Sibley out LBW in the closing moments on Friday.
