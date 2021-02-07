'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket
Ishant Sharma was made to work hard by England batsmen in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai. Ishant tried his best but could not get a wicket on day one at a batsman-friendly Chepauk pitch. But he stuck to his plans and continued to bowl his heart out on the second day as Joe Root slammed a double century.
Also Read | 'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain
Ishant was finally rewarded for his efforts at the end of day 2's play. Ishant bowled an in-swinger to Jos Buttler but the England batter completely misjudged the swing as the ball crashed into his stumps. Ishant bowled the exact delivery to Jofra Archer on the next ball and he also failed to get his bat behind. Archer also saw the ball crash into his wickets.
Former batsman Kevin Pietersen was also impressed by Ishant's efforts with the ball. He said that Ishant is an "unsung hero", whose "fabulous little spell" lifted home team's spirits on day two of the opening Test against England here.
"Fabulous little spell here from Ishant. And I say fabulous, as 170 overs in the field is like a prison sentence! He is also an unsung hero. He has been around for many a year in Indian cricket. As a fast bowler, it is highly commendable!" Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.
Also Read | Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England
Ishant's two-wicket burst had reduced England to 525 for 8 before they ended the day at 555 for eight.
