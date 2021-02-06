IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
cricket

Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England

Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:05 PM IST

India's senior speedster Mohammed Shami has resumed "low-intensity" bowling at the National Cricket Academy as his fractured wrist has healed significantly, raising hopes that he could be available for selection for the final two Test matches of the series against England.

Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19.

He had to retire after sustaining a hairline fracture on his right forearm failing to defend a short ball from Cummins. He was subsequently ruled out of the Test series against Australia and had to return home for extensive rehabilitation programme.

On Friday, Shami had tweeted a video of him bowling at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru alongside Navdeep Saini, who had a groin muscle injury picked up during first innings of the final Test in Brisbane.

"Shami's forearm is fine right now. He will have some low intensity net sessions for the next few days. He has been advised to bowl around 18 deliveries a day at 50 to 60 percent effort," a source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since has been out for more than month and half, that is how the workload will be build," the source added.

He is bowling from a shorter run-up, working to get some feel back. By the next week, the training will be of medium intensity and a final call can then be taken if he will be available for selection for the final two Tests in Ahmedabad.

"The pink ball Test is still two and half weeks away (February 24). There is a very good chance that Shami will be fit and available for selection.

"That he has started bowling means that his forearm is fine. He doesn't have any other niggles as of now so by the end of next week, a more clearer picture will emerge," said the source.

The squad for the final two Test matches will be named during the second Test match in Chennai, starting February 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england mohammed shami
app
Close
India's Ishant Sharma bowls on Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma bowls on Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma all vintage class in battle with Joe Root

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • The fast bowler, recalled for his 98th Test after injury forced him out of the Australia tour, was the only one to trouble England’s master batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: England players Ben Stokes and Joe Root during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000039A)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: England players Ben Stokes and Joe Root during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000039A)(PTI)
cricket

Root's batting against spin makes us feel pretty rubbish: Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Ben Stokes’ comments came after Joe Root became the first cricketer to slam a double hundred on his 100th Test match to help England to a commanding position against hosts India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England player Joe Root after scoring 150 runs during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
England player Joe Root after scoring 150 runs during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Joe Root delivers masterclass as Indian bowlers wilt

By Abhishek Paul | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Root recovered from overnight cramp as he dipped into rich reserves of energy, completing his maiden double century against India with a six over long on off Ravichandran Ashwin. It was his second double century in a fortnight, the first by an overseas batsman in India since Brendon McCullum’s 225 in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shahbaz Nadeem fields during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Shahbaz Nadeem fields during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

I need to go back and work in the nets, says Nadeem after bowling six no-balls

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Spinners bowling a no-ball is not common. But left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled six of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doesn't make sense': Harbhajan 'completely baffled' by Team India's decision

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match against Services at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, (PTI)
File image of Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match against Services at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, (PTI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare to start from Feb 20; Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore among venues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:31 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday released the schedule with Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur being five of the six venues. Eight Plate Group teams will be playing their matches at various grounds across Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score(Twitter)
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score(Twitter)
cricket

BBL Final: Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to win Big Bash League

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Big Bash League final live score: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live updates, BBL 2021 final in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
cricket

Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with vice captain Ajinkya Rahane during the 2nd day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with vice captain Ajinkya Rahane during the 2nd day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

'Didn't see the spring, the energy': Vaughan criticises India's body language

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Michael Vaughan said India’s body language in the first Test against England in Chennai did not show that they are the best team in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, left, raises bat(AP)
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, left, raises bat(AP)
cricket

Pakistan leads by 200 against South Africa in 2nd test

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Allrounder Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped off successive deliveries before featuring in a 52-run sixth-wicket stand which guided the home team to 129-6 in the second innings at stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mominul Haque.(Getty Images)
File image of Mominul Haque.(Getty Images)
cricket

Haque's hundred helps Bangladesh set West Indies 395 target

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Mominul’s 115 — reaching the 3,000 runs milestone in the process — helped Bangladesh set a fearsome 395 runs target for West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli and Co. use up all DRS reviews, it comes back to haunt them

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
  • Team India were disappointed as a clear sound was heard when the ball passed Buttler's bat. However, the hosts had already used up all their reviews and could not take the DRS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root raises his helmet after scoring the fifth Test double century of his career. (BCCI/Twitter)
Joe Root raises his helmet after scoring the fifth Test double century of his career. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root becomes first batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Joe Root batted on against India on Day 2 in Chennai and notched up the fifth double century of his career – second in three Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He looks 20 years older than he really is': Butcher takes a dig at Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Mark Butcher took a shot at R Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP