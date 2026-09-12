Shaheen Shah Afridi eyeing a good show in the President’s Trophy as part of his Test return plans
The tall fast bowler was recently dropped for the West Indies and England red-ball tours, and if truth be told, he has been missed.
As the Pakistan cricket team stares at a 3-0 whitewash in England ahead of day four of the Edgbaston Test on Saturday, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gears up to participate in a red-ball tournament in his country, the President’s Trophy. Afridi, once hailed as the greatest bowler in the world, has come down the pecking order in the last few years after picking up injuries. His pace has not been the same, and swing seems to have left his repertoire too. At least, he has not swung the ball as he did before. Recently, he was not selected for the West Indies and England tours, where, in his absence, the team has already lost three out of four Tests, and a fourth defeat is on the way.
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Anyway, 26-year-old Afridi is looking to move on and wants to get back in the Test team as soon as possible. Playing in the President’s Trophy is a step in that direction. Believe it or not, he returns to domestic first-class cricket after a gap of seven years.
"When I first played a first-class match in 2017 for KRL, that was quite a good debut. Red-ball cricket is always my first priority. I've always loved it. I didn't get enough time to play because of international cricket, but I haven't been playing much cricket the last couple of months. So it's an opportunity to play red-ball cricket," ESPNcricinfo reported Afridi as saying ahead of the kick-off of the domestic tournament today.
"I learned a lot from my elder brother Riaz Afridi, because he's played a lot of first-class cricket. In the longer format, the longer you spend time on the ground, the better it is for your confidence, and your lines and lengths get fine-tuned,” he added.
Afridi made it clear that he wasn’t participating for the sake of participation. He will give his all for his domestic team (Khan Research Laboratories), like he has given for the Pakistani team in the recent past. "I'll try to bowl the same way in first-class cricket as I've bowled in Test cricket. I've not played red-ball cricket for the last few months. Before that, I'd been playing red-ball cricket continuously. If you play international cricket, then coming back to domestic cricket can be challenging. Because you've been playing international cricket constantly in all three formats, it keeps you busy. When you're free, you should play domestic cricket," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More