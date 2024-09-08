Rishabh Pant sneaks into India A's huddle, listens to Shubman Gill's entire pep-talk before being spotted by Avesh Khan

In a highly anticipated return to red-ball cricket, star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made an impressive comeback in the Duleep Trophy clash between India A and India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Taking up the wicketkeeping duties for India B, Pant didn't miss a beat, bringing his trademark flair and energy; with the bat, Pant smashed a quickfire 61 in the second innings which helped India B pose a competitive 275-run target. Rishabh Pant (in blue) in India A's huddle(X/BCCIDomestic)

Throughout the match, Pant appeared to be in high spirits. On the final morning of Day 4, he provided a moment that left the internet in splits. Ahead of the start of the fourth day, Pant decided to playfully crash the team huddle of India A.

As the India A captain, Shubman Gill, was delivering a pre-fielding pep talk, the players were gathered tightly in a huddle, all dressed in their white jerseys. However, one figure stood out—a player not wearing the same uniform as the rest. It was none other than Pant, who had mischievously joined the opposition's huddle, blending in as though he belonged there.

Pant listened in on the huddle led by Shubman Gill, enjoying the situation before being caught by pacer Avesh Khan. The unexpected intrusion led to a light-hearted exchange between Pant and Avesh, adding a moment of fun to the intense contest.

Watch:

Pant may have fallen short in the first innings, scoring just seven runs after a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill cut his stay short. However, the star wicketkeeper-batter quickly made amends in the second; Pant wasted no time making his mark, smashing 61 runs off just 47 balls in a blazing display of aggressive batting.

His rapid-fire innings saw Pant reaching a half-century in just 34 balls, leaving India A's bowlers struggling.

Partnering with Sarfaraz Khan, Pant adopted a counter-attacking approach that completely shifted the momentum of the match after he arrived at the crease with the B side reeling at 22/3.

The duo put on a brisk 72-run partnership from just 56 balls for the third wicket, dismantling the opposition's attack with their fearless stroke play.