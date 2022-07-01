‘48-match failure Rishabh Pant playing. Sanju Samson should retire’: Twitter fumes at India's squad for England T20Is

Fans were in shock after Sanju Samson was not included in India's T20I squad for the second and third match of the England series and the three ODIs to follow. The right-handed batter was named in India's squad for only the first T20I as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant won't be available due to the rescheduled fifth Test match against England. Samson has been in and out of the Indian side for quite some time now. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1)

He was not in India's scheme of things for last year's T20 World Cup but was brought back in the set-up for the home series against Sri Lanka and West Indies that followed it. The Rajasthan Royals captain was surprisingly dropped again for the home series against South Africa only to be called back for the two-match T20I series in Ireland.

What has surprised fans most was the fact that Samson's exclusion came after the attacking batter smashed his international fifty in the only opportunity he got against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin. Samson smashed 77 off 42 balls opening the batting for India in the match. His 176-run stand with Deepak Hooda (104) was India's highest-ever for any wicket in the shortest format of the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Samson's exclusion from the 2nd and 3rd T20Is vs England

"Yes, to some extent it’s been a tough road for him. I think at times the selectors get swayed by the recency in performance. So if someone has done well in the IPL then you tend to look at such players instead of going back to the players who were selected previously. On some occasions, that’s what has happened with Samson. But irrespective of whatever has transpired in the past, I think Sanju needs to look forward now," former India chairman of selectors Saba Karim had told Hindustan Times when asked about the inconsistency in dealing with Samson.

India played their last two T20I series against South Africa and Ireland with a second-fiddle side. The likes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja were rested while Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer only played the South Africa series. But all of them have made a seamless come back to the squad for the England series. The side that played against Ireland, however, will more or less be intact for the first match against England as it starts a day after the fifth Test ends.

India are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against an England side that will be led by Jos Buttler as Eoin Morgan announced his retirement a few days ago.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

