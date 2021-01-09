Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after Rishabh Pant, India's concern grows
India's concerned were doubled as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too was taken for scans after Rishabh Pant. Pant was the first to be taken for scans after being hit on the elbow by a fast Pat Cummins bouncer on Day 3 of the India vs Australia third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Jadeja, who was hit on his left thumb, was taken for scans later after the Indian think decided not to take risk with the all-rounder.
"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," tweeted BCCI.
"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," tweeted BCCI.
Jadeja was hit on this left thumb when he tried to fend a Mitchell Starc bouncer, which rose after pitching just short of the good length area.
Jadeja did not take the field for India in Australia's second innings.
Pant, on the other hand, looked in a lot of discomforts after he was hit on his left elbow. The physio checked on him for a considering amount of time. He resumed batting but did not comfortable against the barrage of bouncers from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.
Pant was dismissed for 36 by Hazelwood in the post-lunch session.
Substitute Wriddhiman Saha donned the gloves for India in place of Pant in the final session of Day 3.
India, meanwhile were bowled out for 244 as Australia took a lead of 94 runs.
A double blow from the Australian pacemen to remove Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara in successive overs midway through the session started the rot and the final six wickets tumbled for the addition of just 49 runs.
Notwithstanding some fine fielding from the hosts, Indian fans will be most aggrieved that three of their batsmen were run out on a day when they needed to occupy the crease for as long as possible and wait for the Australian fast bowlers to tire.
Pujara needed no encouragement to do just that and while his fifth-wicket partnership with Pant was intact, India would have fancied their chances of getting close to or overhauling Australia's first-innings 338.
Pat Cummins (4-29) inadvertently triggered the breakthrough when he struck Pant on forearm with a bouncer that left the wicketkeeper-batsman in considerable pain.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jadeja out of 4th Test due to thumb fracture; Pant likely to bat: BCCI source
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lodge complaint of racial abuse against Siraj, Bumrah at SC: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Almost scared to play a shot': Allan Border criticises Cheteshwar Pujara
- Former Australia skipper Allan Border has also criticised Pujara’s innings as he said that the Indian batsman was almost too scared to play a shot at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test Highlights: Australia extend lead to 197 after India manage 244
Ashwin ahead of Murali, Warne and McGrath for most dismissals of left-handers
- As per a stat shown by Channel 7, Ashwin now leads the list of bowlers who have dismissed most left-handed batsmen in Test matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket is a gentleman's game, no place for racial abuse: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jadeja taken for scans after Pant, India's concern grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You know he's going to hang around,' Cummins reveals Aussies' plans for Pujara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I laughed when people said I was out of form': Steve Smith after 27th Test ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin dismisses Warner for the 10th time, creates a new record
- Ashwin also has an enviable record against Australian opener David Warner. Ashwin again dismissed Warner in the second innings as he trapped the left-handed batter with a peach of a delivery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Either open with Pujara or drop him': Twitter reacts to Ind No.3's slowest 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Audition before the auction: India's delayed domestic season begins with T20s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angry Paine lashes out at umpire after Pujara survives bat-pad appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warne, Symonds in troubled waters after derogatory comments about Labuschagne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox