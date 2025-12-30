Rishabh Pant told to find clarity while regaining mojo amid reports of ODI snub: ‘Is he a top-three batter?’

Rishabh Pant, long regarded for his fearless and explosive batting, is facing a challenging phase in white-ball cricket even as he continues to be a mainstay in India’s Test side. He has been out of the T20I setup for over a year, and speculation is growing that his place in the ODI squad could also be under threat ahead of the New Zealand series. Despite his natural ability to score quickly and change the tempo of a game, Pant has struggled to deliver consistent performances in limited-overs formats, which has led to questions over his role and future in the shorter formats. Rishabh Pant's place in the ODI set-up is under the scanner.(PTI)

Pant, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup–winning squad last year, last featured in the format in July. Despite being named in the ODI squads for recent series, he has struggled to break into the playing XI, with KL Rahul currently preferred as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta suggested that Rishabh Pant himself needs to find clarity on his role in T20 cricket, questioning whether he sees himself as a top-order batter, a middle-order option, or a finisher in the format.

"In T20 cricket, is he a top-three batter? Or is he a middle-order batter or is he a finisher? What's he? He needs to answer these questions," Dasgupta told India Today.

Expanding on his earlier comments, the former cricketer went on to outline where he believes Rishabh Pant fits best across formats, sharing his view on the batting positions that would allow the left-hander to get the most out of his game in both T20Is and ODIs.

"As far as I am concerned, he is a top-three batter in T20I cricket. In ODIs, he is a good No.4 or No.5," he added.

"Rishabh Pant just needs to keep scoring runs"

After a couple of low scores followed by a fighting fifty in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dasgupta weighed in on Pant’s form, underlining the need for the Delhi batter to keep batting regularly and piling on runs to regain rhythm and clarity in white-ball cricket.

"I think he just needs to bat, and bat. He got a excellent 70-odd for Delhi. He just needs to keep scoring runs, playing white-ball cricket wherever he gets the opportunity – domestic or otherwise – and learn his trade, learn what suits him," he added.