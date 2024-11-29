Menu Explore
Rishabh Pant tops Virat Kohli, is highest paid Indian cricketer; Shreyas earns more than Rohit despite no BCCI contract

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Rishabh Pant beats Virat Kohli; Shreyas Iyer earns more than Rohit: Check out India's top 7 highest-earning cricketers.

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli to become the highest paid Indian cricketer after he was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking bid at the IPL 2025 auction. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, beat India captain Rohit Sharma to take the third spot on the list despite not having a BCCI contract.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are among the top paid Indian cricketers(AP)
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are among the top paid Indian cricketers(AP)

Pant, who was presented as part pf marquee set 1 at the IPL auction on Sunday in Jeddah, was signed by LSG for a jaw-dropping price of INR 27 crore. He hence became the most expensive player in the history of the league, beating Mitchell Starc's previous record of INR 24.75 crore by KKR in IPL 2024 auction.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

With Pant part of Grade B category in BCCI's annual player retainership 2023-24, worth INR 3 crore annually, it leaves the star cricketer with a total of INR 30 crore earnings annually. Pant was demoted to Grade B category as he was out of action since December 2022 owing to a car accident and hence was recovering during the time of the announcement. He was previously part of Grade A category and is likely to return to that list or even earn a promotion to A+, given his significant role in the Indian squad across formats, when BCCI announce the fresh contract list next March.

Pant hence pipped Kohli in the list of highest-paid Indian cricketers, with the 36-year-old earning a combined INR 28 crore. He was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR crore, and is part of Grade A+ in the BCCI list, which is worth INR 7 crore.

Shreyas Iyer leaves behind Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Iyer and Ishan Kishan were the two players who were removed from the BCCI contract list for 2023/24 after they disobeyed the board's mandate for all Indian players on participation in domestic cricket when away from national team duty.

However, the IPL-winning captain left both Bumrah and Rohit behind in the list of highest-paid Indian cricketers, courtesy of his fresh IPL contract with Punjab Kings. The India batter was acquired for INR 26.75 crore at the auction on Sunday, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history.

Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, both part of Grade A+ in the BCCI list, stands next on the list with a combined earning of INR 25 crore, after both were retained by their respective IPL franchises for INR 18 crore.

Hardik, who was retained by MI for INR 16.35 crore, stands next on the list, followed by IPL teammate Rohit, who was retained for INR 16.30 crore. The former is part of Grade A category in BCCI's contract list, while Rohit is in Grade A+.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
