Rishabh Pant vents out raw frustration on Instagram over fractured toe as India star struggles with injury-forced break

Rishabh Pant has been away from action since the fourth Test of India's recently concluded series against England, and is likely to stay away from action for a considerable period following a toe fracture during the game. As he continues to nurse the injury, Pant took to Instagram to vent his frustration at having his movement restricted due to the injury. India's Rishabh Pant at the end of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford (PTI)

Posting the picture of his fractured toe on an Instagram story, Pant wrote, “I hate this so much.”

The injury occurred during India’s Test series in England, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The incident that led to Pant’s fractured toe happened in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Attempting one of his trademark ramp shots against England’s Chris Woakes, Pant misjudged the delivery and was struck on his foot, leaving him with a painful fracture.

Remarkably, he returned later in the innings to contribute a valiant half-century, which earned him laurels from fans, teammates, opposition, and experts alike. His heroics with the bat came at a crucial juncture for India, too, with the match ending in a draw.

This was not Pant’s first display of grit during the series. In the third Test at Lord's, he had sustained a finger injury while keeping in the first innings, yet he came out to bat undeterred and smashed another impressive fifty.

Unfortunately, the severity of the foot fracture forced Pant to miss the fifth and final Test at The Oval, a match India won by just six runs to level the series 2-2. While he was absent for the decider, his earlier efforts throughout the series left an indelible mark.

A series to remember

The series itself will be remembered as one of the most competitive and dramatic in recent years, with India demonstrating both depth and resilience across challenging English conditions. Shubman Gill, who led the Indian team for the first time in Test cricket, made his mark with an incredible 754 runs in five Tests, while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also scored 500+ runs in the series.

Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, led the bowling front with 23 wickets and produced a match-winning performance in the final Test, picking a five-wicket haul that sealed India's victory at The Oval.