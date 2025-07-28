BCCI reveals Rishabh Pant's fate for India vs England 5th Test after hard-fought draw in Manchester keeps series alive

A stellar batting effort from India in the second innings in Manchester – which earned them a draw in the fourth Test – may have prevented the necessity for Rishabh Pant to brave his fractured toe, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batter will not be part of the side for the Oval Test. Manchester: India's Rishabh Pant returns to pavilion after his dismissal by England's Jofra Archer on day two of the fourth Test(PTI)

The BCCI confirmed Pant has been ruled out with the injury he sustained while batting in the first innings, when he was hit on the toe by a delivery from Chris Woakes. Pant sustained a fracture to his right foot during the drawn fourth Test, and scans later confirmed the damage, forcing the management to sideline him for the Oval clash beginning July 31.

The board announced Pant's absence through an official release after India's draw in Manchester. The statement said the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor Pant’s recovery, while extending best wishes to the player for a swift return to action. Pant had played a key role throughout the opening three Tests, and fought immense pain on his toe to smash a gritty half-century in the first innings at Old Trafford.

N Jagadeesan replaces Pant

In Pant’s absence, the Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as his replacement for the final Test. While Jagadeesan is uncapped in the format, he has been part of India’s wider red-ball setup over the past year and impressed in domestic cricket.

It is expected that Dhruv Jurel will replace Pant in the playing XI in the final Test starting Thursday, as India aim to level the series. Jurel also kept the wickets in Pant's absence behind the stumps throughout the third and fourth Test; the latter suffered from a finger injury in the third match at Lord's.

Earlier, India's fight in the Manchester Test was led first by KL Rahul (90) and Shubman Gill (103), before the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar battled conditions and England's renewed hopes to not only clinch a draw, but also smash their centuries in the second innings.