Rishabh Pant's decision to set the field for Bangladesh has a Jadeja connection: 'Who's their captain? Shanto or you?'

If you're wondering, who will take over the baton from Virat Kohli once he retires, the answer is Rishabh Pant. While purely in terms of a batter and match-winner, Pant may have some miles to cover – especially in white-ball – but in terms of entertainment, the wicketkeeper batter may already have surpassed the former India captain in terms of popularity. If you though Pant's batting in Tests is full blown entertainment in itself, it climbs a notch when he is keeping wicket. However, on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, Pant stunned one and all with his decision to set the field for Bangladesh. Rishabh Pant doing Rishabh Pant things(AFP)

Yes, taking a leaf out of the great MS Dhoni, who did exactly the same thing against the same opponents during the World Cup warm-up match in 2019, Pant could be seen telling Shanto where Bangladesh may benefit by keeping the fielder. Pant's viral act left the internet in splits. "Is this guys for real," many were left wondering. After India wrapped up the proceedings and picked up a comfortable 280 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Pant opened up on assisting Bangladesh, revealing that it stemmed from his instincts and a conversation he had with former India batter Ajay Jadeja. On being asked what prompted the move, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim questioned Pant, "Who is their captain? Shanto or you?" before the 26-year-old replied with the following.

"Firstly, I keep talking to Ajay [Jadeja] bhai off the field. He says that 'the quality of cricket should keep improving'. Wherever you are playing and whoever you are playing against. I saw that there was no fielder there (mid-wicket). I saw two fielders at the same area. So I told them to move one fielder to the mid-field position," Pant said after the match while speaking to Jio Cinema.

Pant's 'emotional' comeback

From a personal point of view, Pant enjoyed a dream comeback to Test cricket after almost 700 days, scoring his 6th Test century and enhancing his place as arguably India's greatest Test wicketkeeper batter of all time. Besides six centuries – one each in all SENA nations barring New Zealand – Pant has six scores of 90-plus, to go with his immortal knock of unbeaten 89 at the Gabba.

From 34 Tests, Pant boasts an average of 44.79 for someone who bats at No. 6, and having already made a return to ODI and T20Is squads, making a successful comeback in Tests was right up in his priority list. More importantly, Pant peeling off runs bodes well for him as he and India prepare for a five-Test tour of Australia in two months' time.

"The 100 was special because I love playing in Chennai. After injury I wanted to play all three formats and this was my first Test. Hope to get better every day. It was emotional, I wanted to score each and every match which didn't happen but wanted to do well in Tests, which is where I belong the most. Being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else. I am always nervous before matches, even after hitting a hundred. And this time I was playing after two years, so nervousness there," he added.