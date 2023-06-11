Rishabh Pant's stunning message to history-chasing Team India in WTC final after Bharat Army's emotional video

Indian cricket fans will no doubt be missing swashbuckling young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the World Test Championship finals. Facing a steep target of 444 in the fourth innings at the Oval, memories of that famous final day at the Gabba in January 2021 are certain to be flooding through Indian and Australian fans alike. The architect of that victory, Pant’s gamechanging abilities in the middle order of the Indian Test lineup has become a formidable feature of the way Team India plays.

Rishabh Pant had a message for Team India ahead of the final day of the WTC Final(ANI)

Restricted to watching the WTC finals from home due to a dangerous accident earlier this year, Pant is nevertheless doing his best to support the team. He took to social media in recent days to spread the love for the team, and was at it again on day 4 of the Test match.

Responding to a tweet by the Bharat Army’s handle, Pant wrote “Keep believing, let’s do it team India.” The original tweet included a video of the Bharat Army’s fans at the Oval, one of whom was wearing a Pant jersey, reminiscing about the skill and quality Pant brought to the table when at his best.

Pant’s crowning moment came at the Gabba, but he has had success in overseas conditions, with centuries in England and South Africa. His onslaught at the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England last year remains the last Test India played outside Asia before this WTC final, and demonstrates how dangerous he can be even in tough conditions.

The wicketkeeper role has been occupied by Pant’s understudy KS Bharat in this Test match, his debut on foreign soil. While he was knocked over early into his innings with the bat, Bharat has shown great dexterity and quality behind the stumps in seaming conditions, impressing many with his assuredness with the gloves on and decision-making in DRS situations.

Pant was part of the unit which lost to New Zealand in the finals of the inaugural WTC cycle, and will be hoping team India can do one better this time around.

