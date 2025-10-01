‘Ritika told me that…’: Suryakumar Yadav takes a page out of Rohit Sharma's captaincy notebook in staggering revelation

India's 2025 Asia Cup was a controversial affair. Despite winning the title, the Indian team failed to avoid controversies, as they face Pakistan thrice. Both sides met once in the group stage and then in the Super Fours. They met again in the final, and the drama continued into the post-match presentation, where the Indian team had to celebrate without the trophy. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. decided to boycott ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB boss and Pakistan's interior minister. Naqvi was supposed to give the trophy to India, and didn't seem impressed with the snub. Ritika Sajdeh had some game-changing advice for Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, the group stage and Super Four fixtures saw controversies like the handshake row, where both sides didn't shake hands. Even, Suryakumar avoided it with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during toss, in all three matches.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals Ritika Sajdeh's advice

Speaking to The Indian Express, the MI star praised Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh for her advice ahead of the tournament. "I knew there would be a lot of noise," he said.

"One can’t ignore WhatsApp because it’s the mode of communication. But before coming here, I deleted all my social media from my phone, be it Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Because if it’s on your phone, people send messages, and it’s a human thing to see it. I remember speaking to Rohit (Sharma) and his wife (Ritika) how he cut the noise before big games. Ritika told me that he shuts all his social media apps on his phone. I also followed it, and it helped in my decision-making," he added.

Suryakumar also maintained that he hasn't lost his form, despite his poor displays at the Asia Cup. He said, "I get a slight start then gaadi band ho jaati hai, (the vehicle stops). It is not that I am not playing shots. I am playing shots too. I have not stopped anything. I can’t say that I have no form. I can only say that I am out of runs. So there is no pressure of captaincy. Now when you see Rohit Bhai, he has batted more openly in his captaincy. It is just that there will be a small hurdle and I will cross it. God has saved everything for the right time."