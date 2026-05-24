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Riyan Parag admits RR ‘left it a little too late’ after playoff qualification, makes honest injury confession

Riyan Parag was honest after RR defeated MI in their final league game to qualify for the playoffs.

Published on: May 24, 2026 09:01 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag feels that his team should have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs earlier, rather than leaving it for their final league game. Ahead of their final league game vs Mumbai Indians, RR needed a win to clinch the final playoff berth. A defeat would have seen them miss out on a spot.

RR defeated MI in their final league game, qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs.(PTI)

Jofra Archer proved to be the difference-maker, taking a three-wicket haul and contributing with the bat as RR won by 30 runs. When RR's batting order was crumbling in the first innings, he was promoted to no. 7 and justified the decision. His quickfire 15-ball 32 proved to be pivotal as RR got to 205/8 in 20 overs. Archer also smashed three sixes and a four.

Also Read: MS Dhoni tipped to become next CSK head coach: ‘When MSD is there, why are you searching for anyone at all?’

Archer's dismissal of Hardik was key, as he was forming a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, and MI were trying to stage a fightback. "I thought, Hardik - there's only one guy who can get him out and that is Jofra. It's tough but all the credit to them. I don't usually praise them a lot so they don't gloat," he said.

Parag and Jadeja also returned to the playing XI in RR's final league game. "I'm definitely not fit. All of this was mental toughness. Jofra's fine, he's strong as a rock. Jaddu bhai has some niggles here and there. We should've qualified way earlier. Left it a little too late. Hopefully we learn from all of our games," he concluded.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Riyan Parag admits RR ‘left it a little too late’ after playoff qualification, makes honest injury confession
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