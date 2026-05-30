Riyan Parag on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Hopefully he represents our country and bring laurels’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the cricketing world by storm in IPL 2026, producing a season that few could have imagined from a 15-year-old. Match after match, he combined remarkable consistency with fearless strokeplay, emerging as one of the biggest stories of the tournament. The Rajasthan Royals batter finished the campaign with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, becoming the first player in IPL history to score more than 600 runs in a season while maintaining a strike rate above 200. His ability to dominate attacks without compromising on consistency set him apart from the rest of the field.

Riyan Parag was all praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RR's exit.(AFP)

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Sooryavanshi also delivered when the stakes were highest. He played a crucial 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, followed it up with a blistering 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and then produced a valiant 96 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. While that effort ultimately ended in defeat as Rajasthan were knocked out of the tournament, it was another reminder of his ability to rise to the occasion. Although the Royals fell short of the title, Sooryavanshi ensured his season would be remembered as one of the most extraordinary individual campaigns in IPL history.

After his breakthrough IPL season, even skipper Riyan Parag admitted he still cannot fully explain how the 15-year-old manages to make batting look so effortless.

"I can't really put it in words. There's one way where you just go and slog and then you get a lot of runs. But the way he's batted, it's not just slogging. It's not blind slogging. You can't do what you just did today if you were just going from ball one. He calculates, he assesses conditions. He does literally everything well. I still can't figure out how," Parag said after the match.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Egoless, circumspect, quick-learning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows the world he is more than ready for internationals A record-breaking season for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Egoless, circumspect, quick-learning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows the world he is more than ready for internationals A record-breaking season for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The left-handed batter broke several records this season, including the mark for most sixes in a single IPL campaign. He smashed 72 sixes, going past Chris Gayle's previous record of 59, which had stood since the 2012 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The left-handed batter broke several records this season, including the mark for most sixes in a single IPL campaign. He smashed 72 sixes, going past Chris Gayle's previous record of 59, which had stood since the 2012 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The skipper then looked beyond Sooryavanshi's breakthrough IPL season and backed the teenager to achieve even bigger things in the years ahead, both for India and Rajasthan Royals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The skipper then looked beyond Sooryavanshi's breakthrough IPL season and backed the teenager to achieve even bigger things in the years ahead, both for India and Rajasthan Royals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Hopefully he keeps doing that. Hopefully he represents our country and brings more laurels to the country. And hopefully he keeps on playing for Rajasthan Royals and gets us to that second championship," he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Hopefully he keeps doing that. Hopefully he represents our country and brings more laurels to the country. And hopefully he keeps on playing for Rajasthan Royals and gets us to that second championship," he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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