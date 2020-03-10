Road Safety World Series: Mohammad Kaif’s brilliance, Irfan Pathan’s banana swing light up stadium, evoke nostalgia - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:20 IST

India Legends took on Sri Lanka Legends in their second match of the Road Safety World Series in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and elected to field first as he expected dew factor to come in which would help his side chase down the total. The bowlers vindicated the decision of the skipper as they kept a tight leash on the Sri Lankan openers - Tillakaratne Dilshan and Romesh Kaluwitharana, After having seen off the powerplay overs, both the openers decided to open the shoulders but this did not yield dividends for Sri Lanka.

Dilshan, who was looking ominous, decided to open his shoulders and he went after Munaf Patel. However, he did not get the timing right as he looked to pull a short ball away and as a result, the ball went miles up in the air. Mohammed Kaif ran in from deep square leg, leapt forward and took an acrobatic catch to the Sri Lankan legends captain back to the pavilion.

Kaif is still so fluid in the field. pic.twitter.com/2jV6TCHqs8 — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) March 10, 2020

Mohd Kaif then & now.

Form & Class both are permanent 👌#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/HGYKrHOy58 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) March 10, 2020

In the very next over, Irfan Pathan, who was getting the ball to shape back in brilliantly, bowled a full delivery which hooped back in and beat the attempted slog of Kaluwitharana. The in swing on the ball evoked fond memories for the Indian fans as they compared this delivery to Irfan Pathan bowling at his prime.

The Irfan Pathan swing. pic.twitter.com/BmiFGLPejQ — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) March 10, 2020

The Indian Legends won their first game against West Indies legends and were in a strong position as their bowlers did not offer any freebies to Sri Lanka batsmen.

India Legends (Playing XI):

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Manpreet Gony, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe(w), Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

Sri Lanka Legends (Playing XI):

Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chaminda Vaas, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Thushara, Rangana Herath