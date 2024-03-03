Robin Minz's father shares crucial update after Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 cr signing meets with accident before IPL 2024

Picked by former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, Indian youngster Robin Minz was involved in a road accident on Saturday. Letting his bat do all the talking in the domestic arena, Minz sparked a bidding war between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans at the IPL auction. Robin hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The youngster is also the first Adivasi- indigenous Indian- to feature in the world's richest T20 league. Gujarat Titans finished runners-up last season at the IPL(BCCI)

The uncapped wicket-batter met with a bike accident in a shocking turn of events ahead of the new season. Multiple reports suggested that Robin was under observation. Riding a Kawasaki superbike, Robin's vehicle made contact with another bike before the youngster lost control. The GT star was returning home when his bike skidded on the road. Sharing an update about his son, Robin's father, Francis Minz, revealed that the young cricketer had a narrow escape.

'Robin had a narrow escape'

"Yesterday, when he was on his way back home, his bike skidded and Robin had a narrow escape. The bike is a bit damaged but Robin is alright," Robin's father to Aaj Tak. According to a report filed by News18, Gujarat Titans batter Robin suffered bruises on his right knee. The rising star recently plied his trade with Jharkhand in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

What MS Dhoni told Robin's father

Robin played a stellar knock of 137 in the knockout match. However, his batting heroics went in vain as Karnataka advanced to the next round of the elite tournament. Francis' son, Robin, entered the IPL 2024 auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh. Robin's father, Xavier Minz, had a lesser-known interaction with Dhoni at the Ranchi airport before the auction."If no one picks him, we will," Dhoni told Xavier Minz. Defeating CSK and MI in the bidding war, Gujarat Titans signed the Ranchi star for a whopping sum of INR 3.6 crore at the auction.