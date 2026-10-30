Robin Uthappa named Mumbai Indians' batting coach, T Dilip joins franchise as fielding coach

Robin Uthappa was named as Mumbai Indians' batting coach on Friday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 edition. The position became vacant after Kieron Pollard was elevated as the head coach. The revamp of the coaching staff is now complete, with several other names joining the support staff, spearheaded by Kieron Pollard. Robin Uthappa at an event (File image) (AFP)

Uthappa had played for the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the IPL, returning with 320 runs in 14 matches. This will also be Uthappa's first coaching gig in the IPL.

Moreover, former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has joined the ranks as the bowling coach.

Also Read: Prasidh Krishna ruled out of New Zealand ODIs; Nitish Reddy to leave squad after first game to join India A T Dilip will oversee the fielding department, while domestic stalwart Dhawal Kulkarni will be the development bowling coach. Earlier, Pollard was named the head coach after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down from the role.

Just like Uthappa, McClenaghan and Kulkarni are also not new to the Mumbai Indians' setup, having represented the franchise during their playing careers.

More about the newly appointed coaches Uthappa was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007. He was a trailblazer in the shortest format during his playing career and tasted success in the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

McClenaghan was a four-time IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians, representing the team between 2015 and 2020, and played a key role in the title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Dhawal Kulkarni won the IPL twice with the Mumbai Indians (2013 and 2020). He is a familiar face in Mumbai cricket, bringing extensive experience and a deep understanding of the Indian conditions.

“He will play an important role in developing the team’s bowling talent, particularly young Indian bowlers. His year-round role will ensure continuity in the Mumbai Indians’ performance programme, providing consistent support for player development and talent pool depth,” the franchise said in an official statement.

Mumbai Indians haven't won the IPL in the last six years, and the franchise was at the bottom in the 2024 season. 2025 saw the franchise reach Qualifier 2, but the 2026 edition once again saw the team finishing in the bottom half of the table (9th spot).