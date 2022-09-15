From 'bowl out' masterclass to 'walking down against Johnson' - Ex-India teammates pay tribute as Robin Uthappa retires

Coming down the track and smashing speed merchants like they were spinners, Indian batter Robin Uthappa is fondly remembered for his counter-attacking batting style in white-ball cricket. The Karnataka-born batter made his international debut against England at the Nehru Stadium in 2006. After playing over 50-plus international games and 205 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Uthappa has called time on his incredible white-ball career on Wednesday. Also Read | Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

From former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan to veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik, a host of luminaries of the game have hailed Uthappa after the star batter announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Veteran Indian spinner and ex-Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra recalled Uthappa's hard-hitting batting and his contribution in the bowl out against Pakistan at the ICC World T20 2007.

"Two things I always remember. You Walking down to one of the fastest bowler of that time n hitting him for a six and also walking away when I troubled you;) @robbieuthappa You should be proud of yourself in your career my brother, ur contribution 4 team india n in ipl is immense," tweeted Irfan, who was Uthappa's teammate when India were crowned world champions in 2007.

Uthappa played 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 13 T20Is for Team India from 2006 to 2015. Uthappa sealed India's famous win in the 6th One Day International (ODI) of the 2007 NatWest Series. The veteran batter recorded his last international appearance for Team India in 2015 against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Besides Uthappa's former teammates, celebrated cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also congratulated the swashbuckling batter on Twitter. "Well played @robbieuthappa. Loved calling your graceful batting. You have had such an eventful career and you gave a lot of joy. Gambhir and Uthappa will always be one of the best combinations in the #IPL. Wish you lots of happiness and maybe, we'll call a few games together!,” Bhogle tweeted.

Uthappa had joined Mumbai Indians (MI) for $800,000 in the build-up to the IPL 2008. The star batter also plied his trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), now-defunct Pune Warriors and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the cash-rich league. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 4,952 runs in 205 IPL matches. The former KKR and CSK star won the famous Orange Cap in IPL 2014.

