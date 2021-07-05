Roger Federer takes walk around the Wimbledon Club on last Middle Sunday, speaks to fans with special message- WATCH

The love affair between Roger Federer and Wimbledon is one of the most heartwarming tales to have ever existed in the history of the sport. Be it winning a whopping eight titles and becoming a clear crowd favourite to falling in love with the tournament's traditions, the Swiss Maestro loves being there. During the last-ever traditional 'Middle Sunday', Federer took an opportunity to send out a message to his fans and reiterate his bond with the championships.

ALSO READ| Wimbledon 2021 Day 7: Federer, Djokovic, Barty in action on 'Maniac Monday'

While speaking during a video uploaded on Sunday, which was later reposted by the official social media handles of Wimbledon, Federer can be seen talking a walk around the Wimbledon club, the centre court and other grass courts. While sporting a massive smile on his face, Federer took his viewers through a range of emotions from nostalgia to humour.

He started the video saying: "Hey, it's Roger here. Just walking around the site here at Wimbledon, basically the club behind me and the centre court. This is the final Middle Sunday that we'll ever have in history for now. I don't think it is going to change back after this. I just thought it would be nice to show you guys around real quick. Just let you know what it means to me."

WATCH FEDERER WALKING AROUND THE WIMBLEDON CLUB

Federer, later spoke about the traditional rest day, which is also known as 'Middle Sunday'. In a cheeky and humorous manner, the 39-year-old said that while it has always been a part of it, he has never quite understood why. He guessed that it could either be "to control the grass" or "maybe the grounds people are playing tennis on the inside."

This was the last-ever 'Middle Sunday' as the tradition will no longer be a part from 2022 onward. Moreover, 'Manic Mondays', a name given to the second because of its jam-packed schedule, will also cease to exist.

ALSO READ| Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's latest interaction sends Twitter into a frenzy

Concluding the video, Federer said:

"It's been part of history that there's been no tennis on Sundays. Why exactly, I am not sure. I love this tournament, I love playing here. I can't wait for my match tomorrow against Sonego. I am happy I could quickly show you around the grounds here.

Just nice to be here. Take care everybody. Take care Middle Sunday. See you soon, bye."

Sixth-seed Federer will take on 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego on centre court on Monday.