Rohit-Jaiswal scale new heights, end India's 24-year-long wait with record opening stand against West Indies in 2nd Test

India were once again the top team on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Trinidad, reaching 288/4 at stumps. Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli kept India ticking even as they lost four of the top order wickets to a much-improved and disciplined West Indian bowling line-up. However, as good as they were, the newly-formed Indian opening pair of Rohit and Jaiswal continued their brilliant run, putting up a second century partnership in two innings.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's partnership was special for many reasons.(AFP)

As good as India have been in Tests, their opening pair over the last couple of years has blown hot and cold. Before Rohit and Jaiswal's 229-run partnership in the previous Test at Dominica, the last century-stand by an Indian pair was back in January of 2022 when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 119 runs against South Africa in Johannesburg. Ever since, the duo of Rohit and Rahul or Rohit and Shubman Gill have been looked at as a potent opening pair but the returns weren't convincing. In Rohit and Jaiswal, India have now found a breath of fresh air and by the initial look of it, things appear bright and positive at least for the foreseeable future.

As Rohit and Jaiswal continued to make merry, their second successive century partnership proved to be a monumental one in the history of Indian cricket. With a 139-run alliance last night, Rohit and Jaiswal now have the joint-most century partnerships in an away series, tying with the pair of Sunil Gavaskar-Chetan Chauhan in 1979 against England, Virender Sehwag-Aakash Chopra in 2003/04 against Australia and Sehwag-Wasim Jaffer against West Indies in 2006. All of these pair have two-century partnerships in the same series.

Rohit and Jaiswal end India's 24-year-long wait

Another stat that makes Rohit and Jaiswal's partnership quite a landmark moment as it is the first time in 24 years that an Indian opening pair has notched up consecutive century partnerships in the same series. The last time it happened was way back in 1999 when Sadagopan Ramesh and Devang Gandhi did so against New Zealand, hey added 137 runs in India's second innings in the Mohali Test, followed by 162 in Kanpur. Rohit and Jaiswal's stand also makes them one of the five pairs with two consecutive century partnerships. Sehwag and Murali Vijay lead the charts with three in 2008/09.

The pair of Rohit and Jaiswal is the first Indian pair to hit 100-partnerships in consecutive innings in West Indies. It is also the highest opening stand by an Indian pair at Port of Spain, Trinidad. The all-time highest stand belongs to Geoffrey Boycott and Dennis Amiss, who put on 209 in 1974, followed by the Australian pair of Arthur Morris and Colin McDonald in 1955.

