Rohit Sharma, a friend, tactician and guide as skipper

Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma’s early years in ODI cricket were a struggle, inconsistencies resulting in him being left out of the 2011 World Cup. The dejected but determined young Mumbai batter would take it as a catalyst to improve. He would link up with his Mumbai state-mate Abhishek Nayar, shed excess kilos, tighten up his game and develop a burning desire to make it big. It helped that he was 24 then, with the prospects of a glittering career to look forward to if he put in the hard yards. File picture of Rohit Sharma batting with Shubman Gill, who was named on Saturday to take over from him as ODI skipper, during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai in March. (PTI)

Fourteen years on, in the twilight of his career, the Indian selectors have thrown him another challenge – by stripping him of the ODI captaincy. Rohit is left to prove his worth with runs, match after match, like his rookie days if he harbours an ambition to play another ODI World Cup that is two years away. Nayar, with whom Rohit has again linked up to get back to his best, believes the former captain will give it a go.

Rohit went on to become an ODI great once promoted from the middle order to opener. But where he truly stood out for the team’s cause was with his leadership skills. With an innate ability to listen to teammates and help problem solve for players less skilled, Rohit used his man management and cricketing acumen to deliver two ICC titles (2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy) – next only to MS Dhoni’s three titles. Under him, India perhaps delivered one of their most complete performances in an ICC event, though they finished runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

During these consistent years, watching with a keen eye was Shubman Gill, who has been named to succeed Rohit. Gill is already the Test captain at 26 and has time on his hands to learn on the job. Rohit got full time India captaincy quite late at 34 and knew exactly what to do, having won five IPL titles as captain. Gill can add layers to his leadership skills with Rohit by his side.

Gill would have observed how Rohit left him alone, knowing he was mature enough to grow on his own. To other youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, Rohit would take them under his wings and even use a carrot-and-stick approach to improve their path. If Rishabh Pant’s unorthodox but spectacular approach needed freedom to bloom, Rohit allowed for that. If Kohli during his captaincy years instilled a drive in the team to excel, Rohit brought a tactical genius that helped them cross the finish line in big tournaments. The decision to play Axar Patel as the extra spinner regularly on slow pitches during the 2024 T20 World Cup and use the allrounder as a batting floater was Rohit’s.

It would be crucial though that the communication lines are smooth and there isn’t any lingering hurt Rohit carries to Australia, on having lost the job. “It’s a conversation between me and Rohit,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said when asked if the ex-captain had taken it well.

But Rohit is not the first player to have lost the crown and transitioned to play under another captain. Kohli did that very well under Rohit. “You are still playing for your country, they are still leaders in that dressing room, you hope they are,” Agarkar said about Rohit and Kohli.

Rohit will stay as opener and partner Gill. As the two come out together to bat and set the tone, it will be crucial that they don’t lose their chemistry as a pair that has brought them all the success – 2,124 runs, avg 68.51.

As ODI captain, Rohit’s well documented batting transformation from sedate innings builder who would explode at the back end to a Powerplay dynamo complemented Gill. It allowed Gill to grow into his innings. It’s just that previously it was Rohit’s call which was the best way for him. In future, those decisions will be taken by consensus, and Gill will be steering those conversations as he gets accustomed to leading the seniors.

For Rohit, it’s a late career reality check. Fifteen months ago, he was the toast of the nation taking an open bus ride on the streets of Mumbai cheered by a sea of fans after the 2024 World Cup. After that it has mostly gone downhill. Even at the Champions Trophy in Dubai, despite the win, Rohit’s fitness did not inspire the selectors.

“It tells you that nothing is easy in life. One day you are on a high, and one day you are not. This is what I have learnt in my life,” Rohit would say after India’s 3-0 home Test series defeat to New Zealand in late 2024.

Gill has begun brightly. From Rohit’s lows and philosophical musings, the younger leader can only absorb and improve.