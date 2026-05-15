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Rohit Sharma after ambling to 25 off 26 balls against Punjab Kings: ‘I enjoyed my Test cricket’

Rohit Sharma was happy to troll his own innings against PBKS, recognising that it was a slow one in the context of a 201 chase after MI won.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 11:50 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Mumbai Indians chased down 201 against Punjab Kings in a dramatic match in Dharamshala, courtesy a blockbuster finish from the erupting bats of Tilak Varma and Will Jacks late at the death. PBKS looked in a strong position for much of their defence, but their bowling fell apart late on as MI’s death hitting hauled down 54 off the last 17 balls.

Rohit Sharma didn't have the best day with the bat in hand against PBKS in the MI win.(ANI Pic Service)

Things might have been simpler for MI if a couple of their batters higher up the order played quicker innings – in particular Rohit Sharma, as the experienced MI great struggled to get out of the blocks, scoring 25(26) before falling.

Despite having a fairly strong season with quick scoring to his name, it was an off-day for Rohit, rescued by his opening partner Ryan Rickelton blazing 48(23) during the powerplay.

Recognising that it wasn’t his best day, Rohit took the opportunity to have a laugh at his own expense in the dressing room, as MI’s social media captured the opener troll his own slow innings which ultimately ended up with an MI win.

“Rick, as always, he's been doing. It was great to watch because that start to us was important,” said Rohit. “It was not an easy pitch but the way we played, I think that start gave us that momentum to take the innings forward.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma after ambling to 25 off 26 balls against Punjab Kings: ‘I enjoyed my Test cricket’
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