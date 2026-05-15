Rohit Sharma after ambling to 25 off 26 balls against Punjab Kings: ‘I enjoyed my Test cricket’

Mumbai Indians chased down 201 against Punjab Kings in a dramatic match in Dharamshala, courtesy a blockbuster finish from the erupting bats of Tilak Varma and Will Jacks late at the death. PBKS looked in a strong position for much of their defence, but their bowling fell apart late on as MI’s death hitting hauled down 54 off the last 17 balls.

Rohit Sharma didn't have the best day with the bat in hand against PBKS in the MI win.(ANI Pic Service)

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Things might have been simpler for MI if a couple of their batters higher up the order played quicker innings – in particular Rohit Sharma, as the experienced MI great struggled to get out of the blocks, scoring 25(26) before falling.

Despite having a fairly strong season with quick scoring to his name, it was an off-day for Rohit, rescued by his opening partner Ryan Rickelton blazing 48(23) during the powerplay.

Recognising that it wasn’t his best day, Rohit took the opportunity to have a laugh at his own expense in the dressing room, as MI’s social media captured the opener troll his own slow innings which ultimately ended up with an MI win.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a great win. It was a complete team effort. With the bat, it was good to see everyone chip in while I was enjoying my bit of Test cricket,” said Rohit cheekily, earning a few laughs from across the dressing room. Rohit praises Rickelton for fluid knock {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a great win. It was a complete team effort. With the bat, it was good to see everyone chip in while I was enjoying my bit of Test cricket,” said Rohit cheekily, earning a few laughs from across the dressing room. Rohit praises Rickelton for fluid knock {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket almost a year to the day before this match, stepping away from the longest format to focus on ODI cricket and T20s for MI in the IPL. However, he hasn’t lost a step, continuing to work on his fitness and his batting as he aims to earn a first ODI World Cup title in late 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket almost a year to the day before this match, stepping away from the longest format to focus on ODI cricket and T20s for MI in the IPL. However, he hasn’t lost a step, continuing to work on his fitness and his batting as he aims to earn a first ODI World Cup title in late 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That World Cup will take place in South Africa, the homeland of his opening partner Rickelton, who Rohit gave plenty of credit to for giving the innings enough early momentum to negate the ill effects of what was a slow innings from the former MI captain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That World Cup will take place in South Africa, the homeland of his opening partner Rickelton, who Rohit gave plenty of credit to for giving the innings enough early momentum to negate the ill effects of what was a slow innings from the former MI captain. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rick, as always, he's been doing. It was great to watch because that start to us was important,” said Rohit. “It was not an easy pitch but the way we played, I think that start gave us that momentum to take the innings forward.”

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