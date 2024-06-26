Rohit Sharma's bold batting template copied from England? Collingwood credits Morgan for setting T20I benchmark

Charging out of the blocks and giving India promising starts with his ultra-aggressive style of playing the shortest format, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is busy dismantling the old template of playing international cricket at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC T20 World Cup. Nicknamed Hitman, Rohit brought out his A game against the mighty Australian side to sanction an unceremonious exit of the Pat Cummins-starrer side in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Paul Collingwood feels England are playing T20I cricket with the Team India-like template for almost a decade. Do you agree? (ANI-Getty Images)

A Rohit special extended India's unbeaten run in the ICC event as the Rahul Dravid-coached side advanced to the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. After topping Group 1 in the T20 World Cup, Rohit and Co. have set a blockbuster date with defending champions England in the second semi-final of the ICC event. Sharing his views in the build-up to the clash of the titans in Guyana, former England skipper Paul Collingwood credited skipper Rohit for bringing a paradigm shift in Indian cricket.

'Messaging is pretty clear from Rohit Sharma'

“Look I think the messaging is pretty clear from Rohit Sharma. Whether it's the messaging in the changing room, whether it's the messages in the changing room, or some of the messaging we have seen in his press conferences, where he says it's not about personal milestones, it's about strike rates or having an impact on the game, all these things are huge when it comes to players going out and having that belief that the captain and the coach is 100% behind you, and have an impact on the game. And I think it's seen a massive change in the Indian cricket team," Collingwood told Star Sports.

The World Cup-winning captain admitted that Team India has been one of the best sides when it comes to chasing in the shortest format. Giving run-machine Kohli a special mention, Collingwood noted that India are also keen on setting match-winning totals under the leadership of Rohit. India posted its highest-ever total against Australia and Rohit's men also outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

'Kohli at the top of the order, once he knows…'

“They've always been one of the best chasers in T20 cricket, Virat Kohli at the top of the order, once he knows what rhythm, what style he's got to play, then he's one of the best chasers. I've seen a massive switch in the Indian cricket team, especially when they are setting targets now, they really want to be aggressive from ball one,” Collingwood continued.

Interestingly, the former England skipper also claimed that England has been playing white-ball cricket with a similar template for almost a decade. Collingwood asserted that the England side has been a force to reckon with after the arrival of Eoin Morgan. The former England skipper masterminded Three Lions' first-ever 50-over World Cup title in 2019. Taking over the captaincy reins from Morgan, power-hitter Jos Buttler guided England to its second T20 World Cup crown in 2022.

"In England, they have been doing this for six, seven years, since Eoin Morgan took over in 2016. They've had this really go out and be aggressive from ball one approach. And it seems that they've set a benchmark for other teams to follow that and India are no different. So when you've got the skill and the batters that the Indian cricket team have, it can be a very powerful and dangerous unit,” Collingwood added.