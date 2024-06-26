India vs England, weather report: Rain lashes Guyana for 12 hours straight, forecast grim for T20 World Cup semifinal

Will the rain gods have a final say in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and England on Friday? Persistent rains in Guyana can disrupt the match proceedings as India aim to avenge its T20 World Cup 2022 defeat at the hands of England in the semi-finals. Former champions India were outplayed by England in the semi-final stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022. England went on to lift the famous trophy for the second time with a win over Pakistan at the time. Rain can play spoilsport in the World Cup semi-final encounter between India and England(AP)

As per the latest developments, the weather forecast from the Caribbean for the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup is not encouraging enough. Yes, rain can play spoilsport in the World Cup semi-finals. Rain lashed Guyana for 12 hours straight, making the forecast grim for the penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup. Rainfall is expected throughout the week and there are chances of thundershowers in Guyana when India take on England for a place in the World Cup final.

Rain gods showing no mercy in Guyana

Passing showers can also delay the India vs England proceedings in the morning on Friday. Rain is expected to intensify between 5-6 PM. India's match against England at the Providence Stadium is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). The venue was last used for an international match on June 8. Thanks to the thunderstorm prediction, the World Cup semi-final match toss at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST) will likely get delayed.

Team India and England arrive in Guyana for semi-finals

Earlier, Rohit's Team India arrived in Guyana ahead of the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the World Cup semi-finals, skipper Rohit, spinner Axar Patel and other players were seen arriving in Guyana for the blockbuster clash. Jos Buttler's England side has also touched down in Guyana for the semi-final. The defending champions boarded the aircraft for Georgetown after finishing second in Group 2.