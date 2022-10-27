Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's huge T20 World Cup record with blazing knock vs Netherlands

India captain Rohit Sharma broke Yuvraj Singh's most sixes record by an Indian cricketer at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Rohit went past Yuvraj in India's second T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma, who hit three sixes against the Netherlands, currently has 34 sixes in the T20 World Cup, one more than Yuvraj Singh, who had hit 33 in his tenure. Rohit is the only Indian cricketer to have played in each and every edition of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007.

India did not get off to the best of starts after opting to bat first. India's vice-captain KL Rahul was dismissed in the second over but Rohit and Virat Kohli got together to make sure they don't lose any more wickets in the powerplay. In the same over that India lost Rahul, Rohit made his intentions clear by pulling Netherlands right-arm pacer van Meekeren for a six over square-leg.

In the last ball of the fifth over, Rohit got a slice of luck as he was dropped by Pringle when on 13. The swashbuckling right-hander didn't need a second invitation as he continued on his merry way, hitting the biggest six of the match off van Beek in the 8th over.

Rohit broke Yuvraj's record with his third six of the match in the 10th over with another trademark pull shot over square-leg off Bas de Leede.

Just when the Indian captain was looking set for a big one, he was dismissed in the 12th over by Klaasen. Rohit tried to go for another big one but didn't get the desired timing and ended up getting holed out at deep mid-wicket for 53 off 39 balls.

