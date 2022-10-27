Home / Cricket / India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss likely to be delayed at SCG as IND seek big win
India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss likely to be delayed at SCG as IND seek big win

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 11:31 AM IST

India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's World Cup Match: Spillover from the previous match at the SCG could cause a slight delay. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NED Super 12 match from the Sydney Cricket Ground here.

India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's second encounter of the Super 12 stage is with the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India are in second position in Group 2 with two points with their win over Pakistan. The Netherlands have played one match and are yet to earn a point. For the Indian top order, it will be an opportunity to let their arms loose as the next encounter is with South Africa. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to scoring big ahead of the South African challenge on October 30. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:27 AM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: Netherlands full squad

    Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:23 AM IST

    India vs Netherlands Live Score: India full squad

    KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    IND vs NED Live: The Netherlands

    They are the rank underdogs in this match and there is every chance that they will be utterly steamrolled today. But India know better than to take it easy. The Netherlands have made a good account of themselves thus far, beating the UAE and performed pretty well against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:09 AM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: Delay possible?

    The reason why one can expect at least the toss for this match to be delayed is that the match being played before this at the SCG, South Africa vs Bangladesh, had a slight rain delay. While none of the overs were lost, the fact remains that everything from the toss to the end of the South African innings was delayed. South Africa have scored a mammoth 205/5 and have Bangladesh on the ropes but if the latter are to play their full 20 overs, it is likely that toss for the second match of the day won't take place at the scheduled time of 12pm. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    India vs Netherlands Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    After a big game against their arch-rivals, comes a relatively straightforward prospect against associate nation Netherlands. India, however, will know better than to take it easy in this game. Apart from the fact that the Netherlands have proven that they can be a dangerous side in the first round, there is also sweet net run rate bonuses that India can grab here. Considering the fact that South Africa have just gone to town with the bat against Bangladesh at the SCG, it could be important for India to record as comprehensive a win as they can today.  

