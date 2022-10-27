India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss likely to be delayed at SCG as IND seek big win

India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's second encounter of the Super 12 stage is with the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India are in second position in Group 2 with two points with their win over Pakistan. The Netherlands have played one match and are yet to earn a point. For the Indian top order, it will be an opportunity to let their arms loose as the next encounter is with South Africa. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to scoring big ahead of the South African challenge on October 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON