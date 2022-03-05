'It was obvious. Rohit Sharma doing a Dravid as captain!': Fans on Twitter enraged as India declare before Jadeja's 200

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 in the first innings of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka when skipper Rohit Sharma decided to declare the innings at 574/8 in 129.2 overs. The left-hander was on course for his maiden double hundred but it wasn't to be and he had to settle with 175 being his new highest Test score. While the decision was taken keeping the match situation in mind, fans on Twitter were left extremely infuriated, with most of them likening Rohit to head coach Rahul Dravid.

In 2004 at Multan, during a Test match between India and Pakistan, the then-skipper Dravid left an entire nation in utter disbelief when he decided to declare the visitors' first innings at 675 for 5. The reason? Batting great Sachin Tendulkar was left stranded and unbeaten on 194.

When Rohit, on Saturday, pulled off a similar feat with Jadeja at the receiving end, miffed fans on the micro-blogging site made sure they didn't leave a chance of taking a dig.

Here are some of the reactions following India's declaration:

Even though Jadeja couldn't get to a new milestone, the hosts have done enough to put the Lankans under pressure. En route to 574/8, the first innings saw six 50+-run partnerships. Batting at no.3 Hanuma Vihari scored an impressive 58.

Then, and just as Sri Lanka looked to bounce back, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant went out with all guns blazing, smashing 96 off 97 balls. Moreover, R Ashwin scored a handy 61 to help Jadeja take India to a massive total.

In response, the Lankas currently find themselves at 48/1 in the 19th over. They lost Lahiru Thirimanne's wicket to R Ashwin, who cleaned up the opener on 17.