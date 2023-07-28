'Rohit Sharma destroying Sanju Samson's talent': India skipper hypocrisy called out after another Suryakumar flop show

It was another thoroughly dominating show from the Indian unit, as they continued their momentum from the 1-0 win in the Test series to beat West Indies by five wickets in the ODI series opener at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday. Kuldeep Yadav picked up the Player of the Match award for his staggering figure of 4 for six with Ravindra Jadeja also contributing with his three-fer while Ishan Kishan was the pick of the batters, having scored a 46-ball 52 as India chased down 115 in just 22.5 overs. However, fans weren't convinced with India's selection and later called out captain Rohit Sharma's hypocrisy over Sanju Samson being ignored after yet another poor show from Suryakumar Yadav.

Sanju Samson was ignored for the opening ODI match against West Indies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ODI series remains Samson's last shot at sealing his place in India's World Cup squad. Having missed the contests earlier this year owing to an unfortunate injury, Samson earned a call-up for the tour of West Indies. And while it was expected of him to be picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper in absence of Rishabh Pant, he was ignored over both Ishan Kishan, who donned the keeping gloves, and Suryakumar Yadav, as a specialist batter.

Fans were left furious at the call and later called criticised Rohit's post-match comment of "wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in" after Suryakumar failed to prove his worth in the format yet again. Returning to the ODIs after that bizarre streak of three consecutive ducks earlier this year, he only managed a 25-ball 19, the highlight of which was that trademark overhead six.

Here is how Twitter reacted…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will play the second ODI match against West Indies on Saturday at the same venue and probably Ishan could be rested to make way for Samson after the youngster made three straight appearances, two of which includes the Test series.

For Samson, he still has the Asia Cup and the three-match home series against Australia to prove his worth for a place in the ODI World Cup squad. Asia Cup will begin from first week of September while the Australia series will be held in the last week of the same month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON