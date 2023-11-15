Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Rohit Sharma dethrones Chris Gayle, scripts multiple records with scintillating knock vs NZ in World Cup semis

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2023 03:33 PM IST

Rohit Sharma smashed Chris Gayle's twin World Cup records with his blistering knock against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

In the build-up to India's mouthwatering semi-final clash with New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2023, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar rightly pointed out that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has never been bothered about personal landmarks. Batting legend Gavaskar had also claimed that Rohit would be keen on playing his natural game against the Black Caps at the famous Wankhede Stadium.

India's batter Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match (PTI)

On Wednesday, Rohit did the same as the veteran opener went after the formidable bowling attack of the Black Caps in the opening powerplay. Nicknamed the Hitman, the Indian opener played an entertaining knock to give India a terrific start in the first semi-final of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup at Mumbai. Though Rohit missed out on notching up a quick-fire half-century, the Indian skipper smashed a couple of records with his blistering innings against Kane Williamson's men.

Rohit dethrones Gayle

Surpassing legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle, India skipper Rohit became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single edition of the ICC World Cup. Rohit smoked his 27th six to break Gayle's World Cup record. The former West Indies skipper had fired 26 maximums at the 2015 World Cup. India captain Rohit is also the first player in the history of the World Cup to smash 50 sixes. The 36-year-old Indian batter eclipsed Gayle, who struck 49 sixes in World Cup cricket.

Did you know? Hitman achieved rare feat in World Cup semis

Besides breaking Gayle's twin records, Rohit also achieved a rare feat in the 2023 World Cup. The India skipper is the first batter to get dismissed in the 40s on four occasions in a single World Cup campaign. Rohit registered scores of 48 (vs Bangladesh), 46 (vs Australia), 40 (vs South Africa) and 47 (against New Zealand) at the 2023 World Cup. Rohit has amassed 550 runs in 10 matches of the ICC World Cup. Talking about the semi-final match between India and New Zealand, Rohit scored 47 off 29 balls to help the Men In Blue reach 71 inside the first 8 overs. India have reached the semi-final stage after recording nine wins from nine games at the World Cup.

