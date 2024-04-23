Rohit Sharma doesn't hug. And if he does, it's a little awkward: Mark Boucher spills the beans

The Mumbai Indians coaching staff offered a glimpse into the off-field lives of their players in a fun video posted on the team's official social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). Head coach Mark Boucher, batting coach Kieron Pollard, and fielding coach James Pemment participated in a light-hearted session where they revealed some surprising quirks of their star players. Rohit Sharma gestures during the IPL game against Rajasthan Royals.(AFP)

The video, titled "Coaches Spill the Tea on Our Players," promised juicy tidbits and it certainly delivered. When asked which player was the most forgetful, batting coach Pollard jokingly exposed Tim David as the one who constantly loses his glasses and keys, leading to moments of panic.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Head coach Boucher offered a surprising anecdote about star batter Rohit Sharma. Boucher revealed that despite his on-field dominance, Rohit is actually quite reserved when it comes to physical greetings. "He doesn't usually hug people a lot," Boucher admitted, adding a touch of amusement, "and sometimes his hugs and handshakes can be a little awkward."

The laughter continued as fielding coach Pemment pointed the finger at Ishan Kishan for being the team's reigning champion of pocket-dialing. Apparently, Kishan is so attached to his phone that accidental calls are a frequent occurrence. Boucher piled on, adding that Ishan is also known for his "unexpectedly loud laughter" that can catch everyone off guard.

Finally, Pollard playfully teased Suryakumar Yadav for his struggles with autocorrect. It seems the talented batsman isn't quite as tech-savvy as his batting might suggest, often falling victim to hilarious autocorrect mishaps while texting.

Outside of MI's torrid run this IPL, which sees them languishing at the bottom half of the points table – 7th to be precise, the light-hearted video offers a refreshing look at the personalities behind the helmets, a reminder that even the most skilled athletes have their own unique quirks and habits.