'I've explained to him what we want': Rohit's blockbuster remark to throw weight behind India star ahead of 2nd Test

Just like Shubman Gill has the full backing of the Indian think to spearhead the formidable batting order in Tests, there's another exciting young talent, who has Rohit Sharma's blessings to play his natural game. After smashing a sublime century in the series opener, Indian skipper Rohit has re-entered the top 10 batters list of the recently released ICC men's Test player rankings.

India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice (Reuters)

The veteran Indian skipper will hope to extend his scoring run in the series decider against the West Indies. Addressing a press conference, Rohit confirmed that superstar Gill will take up the No.3 batting position in the third edition of the ICC World Test Championship. Speaking to reporters before the 2nd Test between India and the West Indies, skipper Rohit admitted that the Virat Kohli-starrer side won't make drastic changes to their playing XI.

India's all-format captain Rohit also spoke at length about Ishan Kishan, who made his Test debut in the series opener against the West Indies. Speaking to reporters in the lead-up to the 2nd Test against the Men from the Caribbean, skipper Rohit said that Kishan has the freedom to play aggressive cricket even in the longest format of the game. The India captain also opened up about his recent conversations with the Mumbai Indians (MI) star amid India's ongoing tour.

'He likes playing aggressive cricket'

"Ishan is a very talented player. We have seen it in the short career that he has had for India. He scored a double hundred in limited overs. He has the game, we have the responsibility to chisel that talent. We have to give him opportunities. He is a left-handed batter. He likes playing aggressive cricket. I have had clear discussions with him, I have explained to him how the team management wants him to play. He has been given freedom. He has the game, he needs the freedom and we will give him the opportunity," Rohit said.

During the traditional press conference, Rohit also poked fun at Kishan, who celebrated his 25th birthday two days before the start of the 2nd Test against the West Indies. Youngster Kishan has played 1 Test, 14 One Day International (ODIs) and 27 T20Is for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter made his international debut against England at Narendra Modi Stadium back in 2021.

Rohit impressed with Kishan's keeping skills

"I would like to speak specifically about his wicket-keeping. He kept really, really well considering he played his first Test and to keep against Ashwin and Jadeja where the ball is turning and bouncing and some balls keeping low as well... I was very impressed with his keeping skills. Unfortunately he got to score just one run as we had to declare. We want our top-order batters bat long. If the opportunity comes (to bat long), he (Ishan) is raring to go," Rohit added.

