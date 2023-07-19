Home / Cricket / 'Kya chahiye bhai?': Rohit Sharma's rip-roaring response to reporter stings Ishan Kishan before 2nd Test vs WI - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jul 19, 2023 06:10 AM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma called out Ishan Kishan while interacting with reporters during a press conference ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies.

Be it India, England or the Caribbean, there's never a dull moment when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with reporters in traditional press conferences. In another episode of Rohit being in his element while talking to reporters, the Indian skipper poked fun at his teammate Ishan Kishan, who turned 25 on Tuesday. Days before celebrating his birthday with Rohit and Co. in the Caribbean, youngster Kishan made his Test debut in the series opener against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma called out Ishan Kishan while interacting with reporters(BCCI-Twitter-Screengrab)
Rohit Sharma called out Ishan Kishan while interacting with reporters(BCCI-Twitter-Screengrab)

Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan scored his first-ever Test run for Team India in an encounter where skipper Rohit slammed his 10th red-ball century. Rohit, who shares a good camaraderie with Kishan, was asked about the birthday gift he has given to his junior. Kishan made his Test debut under the leadership of Rohit and the Indian skipper only declared the Indian innings after the youngster scored his first run in the series opener at Dominica.

Rohit's rip-roaring reaction to reporter's query about Kishan

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and the West Indies, Rohit hilariously insisted birthday boy Kishan score a century in his next game for the visitors. "What birthday gift he wants? Kya chahiye bhai tereko?' (What do you want brother?) You have everything," Rohit said when the reporter quizzed the Indian skipper about Kishan's birthday. From reporters to even Kishan himself, everyone burst out laughing after Rohit's cheeky response.

"We should ask the team about this. It should be the team's contribution. Birthday gift tu hum logo ko dey bhai 100 - run karkey (You should give us a birthday gift by scoring 100 runs)," Rohit added. Two-time runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), India's meeting with the West Indies will be the 100th encounter between the two teams in the longest format. Sharing his views ahead of the 2nd Test, Indian skipper Rohit admitted that the West Indies will make a comeback in the series decider after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the visitors.

Centuries from Rohit (103) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) sealed India's massive win innings by an innings and 141 runs. "It's an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game and it doesn't happen every day. The two teams have so much history, so much of good cricket played. I will expect no different in this Test. I am sure they (Windies) will bounce back and it will be exciting for both teams," Rohit added.

