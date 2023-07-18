Shoaib Akhtar drops special message for Saud Shakeel as PAK star breaks multiple records with sublime double ton vs SL

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had nothing but praise for Saud Shakeel after the middle-order batter slammed a sensational double century against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test of the bilateral series on Tuesday. A day after smashing an attacking century against Sri Lanka in the series opener, Shakeel continued his batting onslaught and notched up a sublime double century to extend Pakistan's dominance over the hosts at the Galle International Stadium. Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for Saud Shakeel(AP-Getty Images)

Shakeel became the first Pakistan batter to register a double hundred in Sri Lanka as Babar Azam and Co. posted a gigantic first innings total on Day 3 of the 1st Test. Akhtar, who was mighty impressed with Shakeel's batting exploits in the ongoing Sri Lanka series, shared a noteworthy tweet for the Pakistani batter. “Shabash @saudshak. What an inning in such tough conditions & circumstances. First double hundred from a Pakistani in Sri Lanka,” Akhtar said in his tweet.

Akhtar reacts as Shakeel breaks multiple records in Galle Test

Playing his sixth Test for the Asian giants, Shakeel cut Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary to complete his double century in the 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rewriting history in Pakistan's away tour to Sri Lanka, Shakeel smashed multiple records with his maiden double century. The 27-year-old registered his career-best score in Test cricket. The middle-order batter has also scored the most runs for Pakistan after 11 innings in Test cricket. Shakeel has amassed 788 runs for Pakistan in the longest and oldest format of the game. Shakeel remained unbeaten on 208 off 361 balls as his marathon knock powered Babar’s Pakistan to 461 in 121.2 overs.

“When I went in to bat, I wanted to attack. If I had tried to be defensive we would have got bowled out for 150. That's the reason I attacked and was able to take the game deep. We have been working to play this kind of attacking cricket back in the camp at home. The coaching staff backed me. Pretty pleased with the effort," Shakeel said.

