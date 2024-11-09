Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir grilled in a six-hour meeting with Jay Shah, Binny; selection calls 'not unanimous': Report

In the aftermath of India’s stunning 0-3 loss to New Zealand in the Test series, the BCCI convened an extensive review meeting to address a range of concerns surrounding team selection, coaching strategies, and on-field decisions. Held with the objective of dissecting the series debacle, the six-hour meeting included key stakeholders such as skipper Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who joined online. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma attend a practice session(AP)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny also attended in person. According to a report from PTI, the meeting was a necessary step in getting the team “back on track” as they prepare for the crucial Australia tour.

"India are going on a tour of Australia, and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track," the source said.

One focal point of the meeting was Gambhir’s coaching style, which is reportedly distinct from that of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. It is believed that Gambhir’s approach has required the players to adapt, and while this transition might benefit the team in the long run, it hasn’t been seamless for everyone on the team.

However, it's unclear whether Gambhir's style was directly questioned, but sources suggest that a section within the Indian team management may have expressed concerns about the differences in approach.

Questions over decisions vs NZ

Questions arose about the tactical decisions made during the series, particularly the resting of vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test. The board wanted clarity on the reasoning behind resting India’s premier fast bowler in such a high-stakes situation, as well as why the team opted for a rank-turner pitch in the Mumbai Test, especially after having already struggled on a similar surface in Pune.

The selection process also came under scrutiny. The Test inclusion of T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and rookie pacer Harshit Rana, each with limited experience in the Ranji Trophy, sparked debate within the meeting. The source mentioned that these picks “have not been unanimous to say the least,” indicating a potential rift in opinion among selectors and management.

The BCCI has requested input on how selection standards and decision-making could be improved to avoid such controversies in the future.

As India prepares to leave for the Australia series in two batches on November 10 and 11, the BCCI has set clear expectations for corrective measures to restore the team’s form. With the high stakes involved, the board expects Gambhir, Rohit, and Agarkar to work cohesively on solutions that will ensure a stronger showing abroad.