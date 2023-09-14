‘Rohit Sharma has shown in this Asia Cup…’: Ex-India World Cup winner on captain's unique ‘lazy elegance’

Has Rohit Sharma finally found his mojo? The talismanic batter of India had a record-fest outing against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Nicknamed Hitman, Rohit pummelled the Sri Lankan bowlers into submission before Dunith Wellalage announced himself in international cricket with a ‘five-star’ all-round performance. Rohit became the latest entrant in the iconic 10,000-run club in One Day International (ODIs).

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a half-century during the Asia Cup(AP)

Kasun Rajitha was nothing but a spectator when the Indian skipper smoked a handsome six to complete 10,000 runs in typical Hitman fashion. In the star-studded list of 15 celebrated batters, Rohit is the second-fastest to the historic achievement. India's all-format captain scaled Mt.10k in 241 innings while Kohli completed the same feat in 205. However, Rohit was 18 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar (259) in joining the club of legends.

On Star Sports show Follow the Blues, veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla shared his views about Rohit's form in the Asia Cup. Chawla, who was a part of India's World Cup-winning side back in 2011, used the term ‘lazy elegance’ to describe Rohit's batting style in the limited-overs format. Rohit has smashed back-to-back three half-centuries for India in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

'This is the identity of a big player'

“This is the identity of a big player, just as we approach a big tournament, he comes back into form in some way or the other, and he has shown this at the Asia Cup. This is the Rohit Sharma we all know. He is not trying to hit the ball hard; it’s just lazy elegance. He is focusing on timing the ball, and from the outside, it looks so fun to watch because he makes batting look pretty easy,” Chawla said.

In their 13th partnership, Rohit and Shubman Gill completed a special milestone at the Asia Cup. The duo of Rohit and Gill is the fastest Indian pair to complete 1,000 ODI runs. The Indian openers have reached the milestone in 13 ODI partnerships. "And these are good signs for Indian cricket because when your openers are giving you a good start, you get a bigger score, and it helps the middle order. And it is very important that when your middle order is good, then if your openers give you a good start, it becomes very good for the team,” the senior spinner added.

