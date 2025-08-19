'Rohit Sharma irreplaceable...none better than Virat Kohli': Rayudu shoots down Shubman Gill hype, ODI exit buzz

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu shot down two hot topics in Indian cricket. He responded to reports hinting that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might retire this year, and also addressed the buzz around Shubman Gill being backed for all-format captaincy, including the ODI role for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. Ambati Rayudu backed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup(AFP Images)

Days after the end of India's tour of England, a media report said that Kohli and Rohit will likely make their final appearance in the ODI format in the tour of Australia in October, thus ending their hopes of bowing out from the international stage in the 2027 World Cup. It further hinted that with the BCCI wanting them to play domestic cricket to stay relevant for selection, they might opt to retire from international cricket this year.

Running parallel with this chatter has been the one around Gill. Following his performance in England, experts have been rallying behind the India Test captain, backing him for an all-format leadership role. Not only do they want him to replace Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain for the Asia Cup, but they also want Rohit to be replaced by Gill in ODIs.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Rayudu responded to both narratives. He stressed Rohit’s irreplaceable value in ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup. He said only the 37-year-old could lead India to victory, highlighting his unmatched contributions, leadership, and experience, insisting that if fit and willing, no one else could replace him in the team.

“You need Rohit Sharma to lead. Looking ahead, the goal is to win the World Cup. At the end of the day, we are all Indians. At that time, the only question is, who can win it for us? That is how you have to approach ICC tournaments. What happens two years later, who becomes what, nobody knows. Nothing is certain. The only thing that matters is, at that time, especially in ICC tournaments, who can win for India? Who can win for the country?”

“If Rohit Sharma, as captain, can win it for us, then Rohit should remain captain. If Rohit makes up his mind, maintains his fitness, and wants to play, then tell me one single person today who can replace him in ODI cricket. What he brings to the table is enormous. Rohit has to play,” he asked.

Rayudu also backed Kohli for a spot in the Indian ODI set-up, saying none can be a better fit for the No. 3 role.

“100%, in my opinion, he (Kohli) should play. Because at number three, to control the middle order, Virat is very important. ODI is a different format, it’s not just about hitting. You have to play the long format and also the short format within it. When it comes to balance, there is no one better than Virat in that format.”