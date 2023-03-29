Rohit Sharma jumps one spot, Hardik Pandya makes massive climb in latest ICC ODI rankings

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya made gains in the latest ICC ODI Rankings. While Rohit climbed one spot to become the number 8 among the batters, Pandya jumped ten spots and is now placed 76th among bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma celebrate after the spinner picked a wicket (ANI)

Opener Shubman Gill remains the best batter among Indians and is currently placed at the 5th position, followed by Virat Kohli, who is at number 7. The rankings were updated after taking India's recent ODI series into consideration.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads the batting chart.

Mohammed Siraj is the only Indian bowler present in top 10. He is currently placed third.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan reclaimed the top position in the T20 rankings. He recently led Afghanistan to a historic 2-1 win series against neighbours Pakistan in Sharjah.

Rashid took a wicket each in the three matches and conceded 62 runs off his 12 overs. He toppled Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga to climb to the top position among bowlers.

Rashid climbed to the top for the first time in February 2018 and was number one most recently in November last year.

Rashid's teammate Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who scalped two wickets each in first and third T20I, moved from 10th to 8th position.

In the ODI rankings, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has moved up three places to a career best sixth position after his match-winning haul of four for 45 in the third game against India in Chennai.

Player of the Series Mitchell Marsh also made gains, jumping fours slots to reach 51st position among batters with an aggregate of 194 runs in the series.

