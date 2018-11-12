Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav gain big in ICC T20 rankings

Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma have gained big in ICC T20 rankings following India’s 3-0 demolition of West Indies in the recently concluded T20 series.

Kuldeep, who was rested from the last match in Chennai, picked up five wickets in the first two games at an economy-rate of 5.6 runs per over. He was also named the man of the match in the first T20 at Eden Gardens. As a result the 23-year-old has risen 14 places to number 23 in the rankings, his highest.

Rohit, stand-in skipper for the series in absence of Virat Kohli, struck a blistering century in the second T20 in Lucknow and he too was named man of the match for his sublime performance. The 31-year old is now up to seventh from the 10th position he was in prior to the Windies’ series.

Other Indian batsman who has made notable improvement in his rankings after the series is Shikhar Dhawan who is now 16th, rising five places. Virat Kohli has gone down two places to 14th after he was rested to prepare for the Australia tour. As for bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have improved their rankings by nine and five places to be in 19th and 21st respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal remains India’s highest ranked bowler in fourth.

Team India are now second in the rankings with 127 points after their impressive series win over West Indies, 11 points behind Pakistan who have 138.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 16:07 IST