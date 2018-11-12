Numbers reveal India’s dominance in T20Is despite Pakistan’s number 1 ranking

As India edged past West Indies in Chennai to clinch the final match the T20I series and blank the visitors, they also went past arch-rivals Pakistan to become the second best team in the shortest format.

India have played 107 matches since 2006 and have won 68 games in the period. They have dropped 36 matches along the way which makes their win percentage 65.23.

Pakistan, who are the number 1 ranked side in the world in the shortest format, have been a consistent unit as far as T20Is are concerned. However, despite their dominance, their winning percentage is 65.10 and they slipped behind India after the Chennai match.

Afghanistan top this table with the best winning percentage of 67.24. However, a majority of their wins have come against associate and second-tier teams. Taking nothing away from the efforts of the Afghans, India’s numbers are quite commendable considering they have played almost all their matches against the top teams in the world.

Much of India’s success in the shortest format can be attributed to the Indian Premier League and many young players are exposed to intense high-pressure scenarios where their hone their craft.

“Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. We wanted to be ruthless and not take a backseat. This kind of performance gives a lot of confidence,” captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:23 IST