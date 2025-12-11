Rohit Sharma makes big ‘World Cup’ correction, opens up on emotional Virat Kohli hug: ‘We’ve seen a lot of setbacks’

Rohit Sharma is set to embark upon his last World Cup journey when the teams head to South Africa for the 50-overs ICC extravaganza in 2027. And in all likelihood, Virat Kohli would accompany him. While Kohli and Rohit have multiple white-ball ICC tournaments, together and individually, the one trophy they haven’t lifted together is the ODI World Cup. That wouldn’t have been the case had India not endured the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup at home, but since it did, mission 2027 World Cup is Kohli and Rohit’s priority, and for that, they are leaving no stone unturned. Legends - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli(PTI)

Look at the ODI series against South Africa, for instance. Kohli belted 302 runs from three matches, whereas in Australia, Rohit smacked a fifty and a century, followed by another fifty against the Proteas. Runs are coming thick and fast for Ro-Ko, and with both looking unstoppable – the latest ICC rankings would back that up – Kohli and Rohit are looking better than ever in their quest to remain fit and be raring to go for the World Cup.

Kohli and Rohit have been through a lot. From debuting as promising youngsters to becoming legends of the game, Ro-Ko has seen several ups and downs. Mostly heartbreaks, as India went without an ICC trophy for 10 years despite coming close on several occasions. The drought finally ended in June of 2024, when India won the T20 World Cup in Rohit and Kohli’s final T20I match. After the match, Kohli and Rohit shared an emotional hug that summed up what winning the silverware meant to both of them. Today, both are retired from Tests and T20Is, with ODIs being the only format they continue to play, besides the IPL. But even then, Rohit hasn’t forgotten that moment with Kohli after the match in Barbados.

Rohit on his bond with Kohli

"There was so much riding on both of us to take the team through. Not that the other guys weren’t keen or hungry enough. But being – I don’t like to say that word – the two senior-most in that squad, we had played a lot of cricket together, except IPL. When he came into the team, I was only a year into my career. So, literally, we did everything together. And we have seen a lot of setbacks as well, with the World Cups,” Rohit said while speaking to the ICC.

What the next big target means to Rohit was made clear in the next sentence. Making a correction, Rohit indicated that he is gunning for the World Cup 2027 in South Africa. “Both of us knew that it was our last World Cup. Last T20 World Cup. So that made it even more special,” he added while being quick to correct himself.

Rohit would be 40 by the next 50-overs World Cup, and Kohli, 39, entering 40. However, the fact that they only play the IPL and ODIs means both will have enough time to recharge their batteries with little participation in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, for which both Kohli and Rohit are set to turn up in December-January.