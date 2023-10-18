Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rohit Sharma makes massive jump in ICC rankings, Babar and Gill poised for exciting race at top; Siraj at 3rd

Oct 18, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Rohit Sharma was rewarded for his exceptional performances against Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma made a significant rise in the ICC ODI batters' rankings, moving up five places to reach sixth position in the latest update. This impressive jump in the rankings is thanks to Rohit's outstanding performance in the ongoing World Cup on home soil; the India skipper exhibited his prowess with a brilliant 131 run-knock against Afghanistan and then delivering a commanding performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring 86 off just 63 balls in Ahmedabad.

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan(PTI)

Rohit's performances in both games meant India achieved cruising victories, and remain at the top of the points table at the World Cup after three matches. India are also the one of the only two sides yet to concede a defeat – the other being New Zealand – in the ongoing edition.

India's no.3 Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is joint-eighth alongside England's Dawid Malan – both at 711 rating points. Kohli has been impressive at the World Cup so far, soaking up the pressure with India's score at 2/3 to take the side to a solid six-wicket win in its opener against Australia before slamming an unbeaten half-century in the victory over Afghanistan last week.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock also saw a notable boost, climbing three positions to claim third place in the rankings. De Kock's rise was driven by his back-to-back centuries in the World Cup, recording 100 against Sri Lanka and 109 against Australia. He had an opportunity to inch closer to the top spot but was dismissed for 20 against the Netherlands; the match saw the Proteas conceding a shocking 38-run loss, as the Dutch registered their first World Cup win against a Test-playing nation.

The batting rankings witnessed further movement down the list with Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz rising 19 spots to secure the 18th position, while Netherlands' captain, Scott Edwards, advancing by 16 spots to claim 27th place. Both players delivered exceptional innings that led their teams to surprising victories against England and South Africa respectively.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam may have been at his commanding best in the World Cup so far, but his half-century (50) against India saw Babar solidifying his lead at the top with an impressive rating of 836 points. The Pakistan skipper extended his advantage to 18 points over his nearest competitor, Indian opener, Shubman Gill.

The India youngster maintained his second position in the rankings despite overcoming illness to commence his World Cup campaign with a modest 12-run knock against Pakistan.

Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj remains India's highest-ranked bowler, and is currently third behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult of New Zealand respectively. Jasprit Bumrah (up seven spots) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (up one spot) have risen to equal 14th, while Lungi Ngidi jumped six spots to 16th.

