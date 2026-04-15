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Rohit Sharma misses MI's net session after hamstring injury vs RCB, scans provide ‘inconclusive’ results: Report

While some fears regarding a hamstring tear have been put to the side, Rohit might be playing it safe with regards to a hurt hamstring.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:23 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Rohit Sharma provided a scary sign for fans when he limped off during Mumbai Indians’ loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, forced to retire hurt as he tweaked his hamstring. The experienced Indian opener has subsequently been forced to miss MI’s latest net session, putting his participation in the next match against Punjab Kings in doubt.

Rohit Sharma had to leave MI's match due to a hamstring injury.(PTI)

While Rohit missed the net session and might be an injury doubt for the PBKS game on April 16, Cricbuzz reported that his injury is not expected to keep him out of the team for too long. As per the report, there has been no conclusive evidence of a tear following scans of Rohit’s hamstring on Sunday night, assaying the greatest worry for a player celebrating his 39th birthday in two weeks.

Fans will be hoping it was a strain at worst for the Indian batter, who has had a fairly spotless injury record in the late stage of his career. Rohit had scored 19* when he was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede Stadium, but hadn’t looked fluent, despite a decent start to the season.

Rohit’s injury was not the only pain point for Indian fans from the MI vs RCB match, as Virat Kohli was also sidelined during the second innings due to what was reported as an ankle injuyr. However, Krunal Pandya had stated in the post-match interview that Kohli was healthy and didn’t provide any concern regarding participation.

MI fans will hope that the net session is a red herring and that Rohit can return in time for their next match, but there is a chance that safety comes first fot the MI team, as they allow their former captain extra time to rest and heal.

 
hamstring injury rohit sharma punjab kings mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Home / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma misses MI's net session after hamstring injury vs RCB, scans provide ‘inconclusive’ results: Report
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