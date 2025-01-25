Rohit Sharma named captain of ICC's T20I team of the year; no place for Virat Kohli in XI, Hardik and Bumrah included

Rohit Sharma, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title win in 2024, has been named the captain of ICC's T20I Team of the Year. The lineup features four Indian players who were part of the T20 World Cup winning campaign last year -- Rohit Sharna, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Rohit Sharma has been named captain of ICC's T20I Team of the Year. (PTI)

The XI features one player from Australia (Travis Head), one from England (Phil Salt), one from Pakistan (Babar Azam), one from Sri Lanka (Wanindu Hasaranga), and one from Afghanistan (Rashid Khan).

There is no place for Virat Kohli, who was named the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) are the other two remaining team members in the XI named by the captain.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, 37, the right-handed batter played 11 T20Is for India in 2024, scoring 378 runs, with his highest score being 121 against Afghanistan. 2024 will be remembered as a landmark year in his illustrious career, as he led India to their first T20 World Cup title in over a decade.

Rohit had a standout T20 World Cup, registering three half-centuries, including an explosive 92 against Australia in the Super Eight stage. After winning the tournament, Rohit announced his retirement from the T20I format.

Speaking of Hardik Pandya, he reaffirmed his status as the best all-rounder in the shortest format, scoring 352 runs and taking 16 wickets in 17 matches. He was intrumental in India winning the T20 World Cup, notching up 144 runs with the bat, and taking 11 wickets.

He bowled the final over in the summit clash against South Africa. He returned with figures of 3/20 in the final against the Proteas.

How did Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh perform in 2024?

Bumrah took 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 at a jaw-dropping average of 8.26. He repeatedly brought India back into the contests and kept India on top.

The India speedster is also in the running as a nominee for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Speaking of Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer picked up 36 wickets in 18 matches at an impressive average of 13.50.

In the T20 World Cup, he returned 17 scalps from eight matches. His best performance with the ball came against the co-hosts, USA, with a figure of 4/9.

He recently became India's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format, going past Yuzvendra Chahal.

ICC's T20I Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma ©, Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.