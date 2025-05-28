Rohit Sharma 'personally requested' Gautam Gambhir to bring back T Dilip despite Test retirement: Report

T Dilip, India’s former fielding coach, is set to return to the national setup, and according to a report from Cricbuzz, it's not just the board's decision but a push backed by none other than Rohit Sharma. The report states that the senior batter ‘personally requested’ Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI to reconsider their stance on Dilip, resulting in a one-year extension for the Hyderabad-based coach. India's Rohit Sharma and fielding coach T Dilip during practice(REUTERS)

Dilip will join the Indian team for their upcoming tour of England, a development that comes just weeks after his exit had been considered final. Initially, Dilip, batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and a few other members of the support staff were told their services would no longer be required post-May. The BCCI had conveyed that the contracts wouldn’t be renewed as part of a transition towards a leaner backroom team, reportedly favoured by Gambhir.

The ouster had raised eyebrows, given the close working relationship both Dilip and Nayar shared with Rohit Sharma. While Nayar moved on and resumed his role with IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Dilip’s case saw a twist. Despite retiring from Test cricket, Rohit is believed to have made a strong case for Dilip’s return in discussions with Gambhir and senior board officials. His request, it seems, was too significant to overlook.

Dilip is widely respected within the Indian dressing room for his methodical approach and his focus on game-specific drills. His return is seen as a stabilising move for a team that’s undergoing a significant transition phase, with not just Rohit but Virat Kohli also calling time on his Test career earlier this month. This left the Indian team without its three stalwarts for the upcoming England Test series, with Ravichandran Ashwin also retiring from the format in December last year.

Interestingly, Ryan ten Doeschate, who was tipped to step in as fielding coach, will now continue in his role as assistant coach. This allows Dilip to retain his familiar position.

India A players land in England

Meanwhile, the India A team, comprising several Test hopefuls, has landed in Kent for its red-ball series against England Lions. With the exception of Akash Deep, who is expected shortly, all players have checked in ahead of the first unofficial Test beginning May 30. The senior Indian Test squad is scheduled to fly out from Mumbai on June 6.

While Gill is reportedly withdrawn from the second unofficial multi-day match, Sai Sudharsan is expected to fly to England after the IPL. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is also part of India's Test squad for the England series, will lead the ‘A’ team.