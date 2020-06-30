‘Rohit Sharma probably in top 3 or 5 all-time greatest openers’: Former cricketer’s remarkable praise for India batsman

cricket

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:50 IST

Former India batsman Kris Srikkanth believes Rohit Sharma is a strong contender to be in the top three or five openers of all time. As an opener, Rohit has scored 7148 runs from 140 ODIs at an average of 58.11 with 27 centuries, whereas in T20Is, he’s tallied 2313 runs from 76 innings and slammed four centuries, the most by a player in the format.

In fact, earlier this year, Rohit became the fastest to 7000 ODI runs as opener, leaving behind Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa’s Hashim Amla

“He is definitely, probably is in the top three or five all-time greatest openers as far as one-day cricket is concerned,” Srikkanth said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Last year, he was the world’s leading ODI run-getter with 1490 runs. Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in history to score five ODI centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed MS Dhoni to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil.

“I think I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket,” Srikkanth said. “What’s the greatest quality in Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, that is something amazing. In a one-day cricket match, you will go 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to, that’s the greatness about Rohit Sharma.”