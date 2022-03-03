Rohit reserves huge praise for Kohli ahead of 100th Test for India; 'We definitely want to make it special for him'

He may have taken over the mantle of Test captaincy from Virat Kohli but Rohit Sharma was all praise for his predecessor ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, beginning Friday at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Rohit will mark a new phase in the history of Indian Test cricket when he takes charge as the nation's 35th Test captain. But the new skipper has to share some spotlight with Kohli, who is all set to make his 100th Test appearance

Rohit's appointment as the Test leader came after Kohli's sudden exit from the role following India's recent series defeat in South Africa. As the 34-year-old Rohit starts his Test captaincy journey, he credited Kohli for the Indian team's rise in red-ball cricket. Sharing his views on Kohli's impressive career, Rohit underlined the mercurial batter's role in helping the Indian Test team scale new heights.

"It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years," said Rohit during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Kohli will be the 12th Indian and 71st Test cricketer to achieve the landmark of featuring in hundred Test matches.

Speaking on the Test captaincy responsibility on the eve of his first assignment, Rohit said, "I am looking forward to just winning games and doing the right things with the right players in the squad. As a Test team, we at the moment stand in a very good position, credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this format.

“What he did with the Test team was brilliant to see, I have to just take it forward from where he (Kohli) left.”

As Kohli gears up for the milestone moment, he will look to get back among the runs on the occasion. He has so far amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name. However, Kohli has not been able to register a century in international cricket since 2019, prolonging fans' wait of seeing the former Test skipper reach the three-figure mark.

